Casey Mittelstadt headshot

Casey Mittelstadt News: Three points in last four games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Mittelstadt buried a rebound in the first 50 seconds after Boston tied the game. It was his 13th snipe of the season and 30th point (50 games). He's five goals from equaling his career mark of 18 goals, which he set in 80 games between Buffalo and Colorado in 2023-24. But Mittelstadt's 22.4 shooting percentage is likely to crash, given his 12.9 percent career average. He may have some value as a left wing streamer as he heats up. He has three points, including two goals, in his last four games.

Casey Mittelstadt
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
