Cayden Lindstrom headshot

Cayden Lindstrom Injury: Undergoes back procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Lindstrom has a microdiscectomy to alleviate nerve pain in his back and is expected to make a full recovery, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Lindstrom will be out for at least another month before he begins working his way back into game shape. Look for the 18-year-old center to start the year in the minors with AHL Cleveland but fantasy players can probably expect him to play a handful of games in the NHL later in the year.

Cayden Lindstrom
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
