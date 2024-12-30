Cayden Primeau News: Clears waivers
Primeau cleared waivers Sunday and will report to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Primeau was placed on waivers Saturday after posting a 4.69 GAA and .836 save percentage. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis lost confidence in the 25-year-old goalie, whose last start was Dec. 1. Jakub Dobes, who was called up from AHL Laval to replace Primeau, shut out the Panthers in his NHL debut Saturday.
