Cayden Primeau headshot

Cayden Primeau News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 5:06pm

Primeau cleared waivers Sunday and will report to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Primeau was placed on waivers Saturday after posting a 4.69 GAA and .836 save percentage. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis lost confidence in the 25-year-old goalie, whose last start was Dec. 1. Jakub Dobes, who was called up from AHL Laval to replace Primeau, shut out the Panthers in his NHL debut Saturday.

Cayden Primeau
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
