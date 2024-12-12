Cayden Primeau News: Comes on in relief

Primeau allowed three goals on seven shots in Thursday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Primeau hadn't been on the ice since giving up five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss to Boston on Dec. 1. His relief entrance marked the fourth time he's replaced a struggling Sam Montembeault. Primeau owns a 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage through 11 appearances (seven starts).