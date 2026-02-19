Cayden Primeau headshot

Cayden Primeau News: Earns AHL shutout Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Primeau posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Chicago's 2-0 win over Iowa on Thursday.

Primeau has two shutouts this season and 15 in his AHL career. He's up to a 13-4-5 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 22 appearances this season, though he's been particularly good lately with nine straight wins. Primeau has taken a small step back compared to his 1.96 GAA and .927 save percentage in 26 regular-season outings for Laval last year, but his path to the NHL looks blocked as long as Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen stay healthy.

Cayden Primeau
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
