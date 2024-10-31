Cayden Primeau News: Facing Capitals

Primeau will be between the visiting pipes in Washington on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Primeau came on in relief of Sam Montembeault on Tuesday and gave up three goals on 13 shots in an 8-2 loss to Seattle. Primeau is 1-1-1 with a 4.03 GAA and an .871 save percentage in five contests this season. The Capitals have found the back of the net 31 times in only eight games in 2024-25.