Cayden Primeau News: Fills in for ineffective starter

Primeau entered Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Rangers midway through the first period and stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Primeau relieved an ineffective Sam Montembeault, who was chased after letting in four goals on 10 shots. Primeau held strong for awhile and was called on to prevent several high-danger scoring chances before buckling in the third period under a barrage -- New York fired 45 shots on net, had another 20 attempts that missed the mark, and 16 other attempts were blocked. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis has some time to consider which netminder will start this coming Saturday against the Blues.