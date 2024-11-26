Fantasy Hockey
Cayden Primeau headshot

Cayden Primeau News: Gets starting nod for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Primeau will be between the pipes on the road against Columbus on Wednesday.

Primeau will get the second game of the Habs' back-to-back while Sam Montembeault guards the crease versus Utah on Tuesday. In his eight appearances this year, the 25-year-old Primeau is sporting a 1-2-1 record, 4.59 GAA and a career-worst .842 save percentage. Those numbers certainly aren't going to give the coaching staff confidence to deploy Primeau for more than the occasional back-to-back.

