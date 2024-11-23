Cayden Primeau News: Guards net for third period

Primeau replaced starter Sam Montembeault for the third period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

For the third time this season, Primeau replaced an ineffective Montembeault, who gave up five goals in the second period. Primeau faced just three shots, giving up a goal to Jack Eichel. Montembeault is ripe to being replaced as the No. 1, but Primeau sports a 4.59 goals-against average and .842 save percentage.