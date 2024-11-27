Cayden Primeau News: Holds on for win
Primeau stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Columbus.
Primeau's defense let him down on the first two goals and the third got past him on an unlucky carom off a Montreal skate. It was a hopeful outing for Primeau, who made his first start since Nov. 11. He entered the night with a 4.59 goals-against average and .842 save percentage, which explains the recent lull in activity. Montreal continues its road trip Saturday in New York against the Rangers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now