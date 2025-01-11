Cayden Primeau News: Logs second AHL win

Primeau stopped all 16 shots faced Friday in AHL Laval's 6-0 win over Cleveland.

Primeau's won both of his starts since rejoining the Rocket and has done it with style. He's allowed one goal on 44 shots (.977 save percentage) as the goalie works to get back to the NHL. His replacement in Montreal, Jakub Dobes, does not appear to be going anywhere for the time being. He's won all three starts with Montreal, including wins over Florida, Colorado and Washington.