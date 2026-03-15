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Cayden Primeau News: Logs shutout Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Primeau recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Chicago's 1-0 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.

This was Primeau's third shutout of the AHL campaign. Through 29 contests, he is 17-7-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Primeau continues to provide quality goaltending depth in the AHL and should be the first in line for a call-up if Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi is unavailable.

Cayden Primeau
Carolina Hurricanes
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