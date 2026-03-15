Cayden Primeau News: Logs shutout Sunday
Primeau recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Chicago's 1-0 win over Grand Rapids on Sunday.
This was Primeau's third shutout of the AHL campaign. Through 29 contests, he is 17-7-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Primeau continues to provide quality goaltending depth in the AHL and should be the first in line for a call-up if Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi is unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cayden Primeau See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring126 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 9126 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 29137 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Best Bets137 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Shesterkin Looks Great154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cayden Primeau See More