Cayden Primeau News: Poor in relief appearance

Primeau stopped 10 of 13 shots in relief of Sam Montembeault in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Kraken.

Primeau has allowed at least three goals in all five of his appearances this season (three starts). The 25-year-old is fortunate to have a 1-1-1 record while adding a 4.03 GAA and an .871 save percentage. It's discouraging to see Primeau struggle after he seemed to turn things around in 2023-24, but until he gets back on track, he's not an option outside the deepest of fantasy formats.