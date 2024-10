Primeau will start between the pipes during Sunday's road matchup against Philadelphia, JF Chaumont of LNH.com reports.

Montreal will play a back-to-back Saturday against the Blues and Sunday against the Flyers, and Primeau will be in the crease for Sunday's road matchup while Sam Montembeault starts at home Saturday. Over his first three starts of the season, Primeau has posted an 0-1-1 record, 4.21 GAA and .880 save percentage.