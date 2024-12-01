Fantasy Hockey
Cayden Primeau News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Primeau will be between the pipes for Sunday's road game versus Boston, according to Marc Denis of RDS.

Primeau will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Sam Montembeault played in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. The 25-year-old Primeau is coming off a 21-save effort in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Wednesday. He has a 2-2-1 record with a 4.37 GAA and an .846 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Boston is tied for last in the league with 2.32 goals per game in 2024-25.

Cayden Primeau
Montreal Canadiens
