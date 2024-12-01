Cayden Primeau News: Starting Sunday

Primeau will be between the pipes for Sunday's road game versus Boston, according to Marc Denis of RDS.

Primeau will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Sam Montembeault played in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. The 25-year-old Primeau is coming off a 21-save effort in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Wednesday. He has a 2-2-1 record with a 4.37 GAA and an .846 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Boston is tied for last in the league with 2.32 goals per game in 2024-25.