Cayden Primeau News: Takes loss in Washington

Primeau allowed six goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Primeau got the start over a struggling Sam Montembeault, but it didn't change Montreal's fortunes. The Canadiens, who were embarrassed in an 8-2 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday, allowed another six tallies and are tied for last in the NHL with 4.18 goals allowed per game. The Habs next take on the Penguins in Pittsburgh.