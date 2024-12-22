Chad Ruhwedel News: Picks up helper in loss

Ruhwedel notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was Ruhwedel's first point in five NHL appearances this season. He's played in four straight contests and should continue to have a spot in the lineup as a veteran on the third pairing. Zac Jones and Urho Vaakanainen are likely to compete for the last spot in the lineup -- they're both left-handed defensemen, whereas Ruhwedel's a righty, with an opening on that side of the blue line following the Rangers' trade of Jacob Trouba to the Ducks. Ruhwedel likely won't produce enough offense to be a factor in fantasy, as his career high in points is 13 from the 2021-22 campaign.