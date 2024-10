The Rangers put Ruhwedel on waivers Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ruhwedel saw action in just one of the Rangers' first six games, picking up a pair of hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Should he pass through waivers, Ruhwedel -- who is on a one-year, two-way contract, will likely be sent to AHL Hartford.