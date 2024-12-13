Chad Ruhwedel News: Recalled Friday
Ruhwedel was summoned from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Ruhwedel has three assists in 11 games with Hartford in 2024-25. K'Andre Miller sustained an upper-body injury Wednesday and was put on injured reserve Friday, so Ruhwedel's promotion gives the Rangers a seventh healthy defenseman. New York is gearing up for a back-to-back set against LA and St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so perhaps Ruhwedel will draw into at least one of those two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now