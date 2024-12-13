Chad Ruhwedel News: Recalled Friday

Ruhwedel was summoned from AHL Hartford on Friday.

Ruhwedel has three assists in 11 games with Hartford in 2024-25. K'Andre Miller sustained an upper-body injury Wednesday and was put on injured reserve Friday, so Ruhwedel's promotion gives the Rangers a seventh healthy defenseman. New York is gearing up for a back-to-back set against LA and St. Louis on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, so perhaps Ruhwedel will draw into at least one of those two games.