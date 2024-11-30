Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson

Chandler Stephenson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Stephenson (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Sharks due to an illness, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Stephenson had three points in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks, but he's apparently ended up under the weather before the rematch. The 30-year-old center will be replaced in the lineup by Mitchell Stephens, while Shane Wright could see a larger role. Stephenson's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hurricanes.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
