Chandler Stephenson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Stephenson (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Sharks due to an illness, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Stephenson had three points in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Sharks, but he's apparently ended up under the weather before the rematch. The 30-year-old center will be replaced in the lineup by Mitchell Stephens, while Shane Wright could see a larger role. Stephenson's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hurricanes.