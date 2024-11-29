Chandler Stephenson News: Big game hides struggles

Stephenson had a goal and two assists in an 8-5 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Stephenson hasn't performed like the Kraken thought he would when they inked his 7-year, $43,750,000 contract this offseason. But with the three points Friday, he has 16 points, including 14 assists, in 24 games. That's reasonable production until you look under the hood and discover that all of those points came in eight games, including three contests that account for 10 of those points. Why does this matter? Stephenson isn't fantasy worthy without some significant consistency -- not at center at least.