Chandler Stephenson News: Earns three points in win
Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Stephenson was involved in both of the Kraken's goals in the first period, and he also helped out on a Matty Beniers power-play tally in the third. The 31-year-old Stephenson has multi-point efforts in three of his last six games, and he snapped an 11-game goal drought Saturday. The center is at 14 goals, 39 points (15 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 57 appearances. Stephenson is on pace to the top the 50-point mark for the fifth year in a row.
