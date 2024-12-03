Fantasy Hockey
Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson News: Moves past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Stephenson will return to the lineup on the road Tuesday against the Hurricanes, according to Julian Gaudio of The Hockey News.

Stephenson missed his first game of the season Saturday due to an illness. The left-shot center will slot in on the top line and No. 2 power-play unit. Andre Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong will be the healthy scratches among Seattle's forward group Tuesday.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
