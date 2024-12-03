Chandler Stephenson News: Moves past illness
Stephenson will return to the lineup on the road Tuesday against the Hurricanes, according to Julian Gaudio of The Hockey News.
Stephenson missed his first game of the season Saturday due to an illness. The left-shot center will slot in on the top line and No. 2 power-play unit. Andre Burakovsky and Daniel Sprong will be the healthy scratches among Seattle's forward group Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now