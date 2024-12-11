Chandler Stephenson News: Nets goal in shootout loss

Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Stephenson has two goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old is starting to find some consistency while logging top-six minutes for the Kraken. He's up to 20 points, 27 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 29 appearances. He's still more playmaker than scorer, so Stephenson's fantasy value won't be as high in formats that reward goals above all else.