Chandler Stephenson News: Nets goal in shootout loss
Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Stephenson has two goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old is starting to find some consistency while logging top-six minutes for the Kraken. He's up to 20 points, 27 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 29 appearances. He's still more playmaker than scorer, so Stephenson's fantasy value won't be as high in formats that reward goals above all else.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now