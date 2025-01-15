Chandler Stephenson News: Nets shortie in Tuesday's win

Stephenson scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Stephenson has flipped a switch on offense in January, racking up three goals and four assists over seven games this month. The 30-year-old center is up to six tallies, 30 points (13 on the power play), 42 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 44 appearances. Stephenson adds little physicality and is more of a playmaker than a goalscorer, so his fantasy value varies depending on the format.