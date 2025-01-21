Chandler Stephenson News: One of each in win

Stephenson scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Stephenson remains hot on offense in January with five goals and five assists over 10 contests. The 30-year-old center is up to eight goals, 33 points (14 on the power play), 46 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances. He's overcome a slow start to the campaign and could push for 55-60 points if he keeps up his recent play.