Chandler Stephenson News: Plucks four apples in win

Stephenson dished four assists, including three on the power play, in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Montreal. He added one shot and one hit while winning 14 of 23 faceoffs.

Stephenson was ubiquitous for the Kraken, logging assists in all three periods. In this one game, he matched the number of points accumulated in his first nine outings. Stephenson has one goal, seven assists, four power-play points, five shots, three hits, one block and two PIM over 10 contests.