Chandler Stephenson News: Pots game-winner Saturday

Stephenson scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson tallied at 1:37 of the second period to put the Kraken ahead for good. This was Stephenson's second goal in the last three games and his fourth tally and eighth point through nine contests in January. He's up to seven goals, 31 points, 45 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 46 appearances. It hasn't been a standout season for Stephenson, but he's been consistent enough lately to help in fantasy formats that focus on point production.