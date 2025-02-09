Chandler Stephenson News: Secures helper in overtime
Stephenson notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.
Stephenson has two goals and three helpers over his last five outings. He had the secondary assist on Matty Beniers' overtime goal Saturday, completing a comeback with for the Kraken. Stephenson is up to 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists), 57 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 24 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 56 appearances. It took him some time to settle into Seattle's system, but Stephenson has been pretty steady since the start of January.
