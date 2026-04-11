Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson News: Tallies go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Stephenson scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Stephenson has two goals and five assists over his last nine outings. He put the Kraken ahead 2-1 at 13:16 of the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. On the year, Stephenson has contributed 16 goals, 48 points, 91 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating through 77 appearances. He has three games left to add to his totals, with two more points enough to secure a fifth straight 50-point season.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
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