Chandler Stephenson headshot

Chandler Stephenson News: Two points in SO loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Stephenson had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Stephenson broke the deadlock for the Kraken with a snap shot at the 12:42 mark of the first period, and he later set up Bobby McCann's goal midway through the second frame. He's now up to 44 points on the season, but most importantly, the first-period tally snapped a prolonged 12-game goal drought for the 31-year-old center.

Chandler Stephenson
Seattle Kraken
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