Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

D'Astous (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 2 against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

D'Astous was absent from Monday's practice after being injured in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 1. Based on Monday's session, Declan Carlile appears poised to replace D'Astous in Tuesday's lineup, but Max Crozier is also available.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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