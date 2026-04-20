Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

D'Astous (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 2 against Montreal on Tuesday, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

D'Astous was absent from Monday's practice after being injured in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 1. Based on Monday's session, Declan Carlile appears poised to replace D'Astous in Tuesday's lineup, but Max Crozier is also available.