Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Game-time call for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:29am

D'Astous (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Canadiens in Game 6 on Friday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper wouldn't provide any insight on D'Astous' availability, so fantasy managers will need to take a wait-and-see approach. If D'Astous receives the all-clear to return, Max Crozier could be a healthy scratch.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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