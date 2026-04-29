Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

D'Astous (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Game 5 against Montreal on Wednesday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

D'Astous has missed Tampa Bay's past three games due to the injury. He had six goals, 29 points, 112 PIM, 96 hits and 74 blocks in 70 regular-season outings in 2025-26. Max Crozier might be a healthy scratch if D'Astous is able to draw back into the lineup.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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