Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

D'Astous (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 against the Canadiens, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

D'Astous will miss a fourth straight game, though he was labeled a game-time decision in the lead-up to this contest. His next chance to play is Friday in Game 6.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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