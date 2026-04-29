Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Not playing Wednesday
D'Astous (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 against the Canadiens, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
D'Astous will miss a fourth straight game, though he was labeled a game-time decision in the lead-up to this contest. His next chance to play is Friday in Game 6.
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