Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

D'Astous (undisclosed) will join the Lightning on the road for Game 3 against the Canadiens on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Astous is far from a lock to play in Game 3, but the fact that he is going to be on the trip with the team bodes well for a short-term absence. If the 28-year-old Quebec native does get back into the lineup, it figures to come at the expense of Declan Carlile, who will likely return to the press box as a healthy scratch.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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