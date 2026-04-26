Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Unavailable Sunday

D'Astous (undisclosed) won't play against Montreal in Game 4 on Sunday, according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

D'Astous will miss his third straight game, but he has been skating and will have additional time to recover before Game 5 against the Canadiens on Wednesday. He generated six goals, 29 points, 80 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 96 hits across 70 appearances in the 2025-26 regular season. Once healthy, D'Astous could replace Declan Carlile in the lineup.