Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Won't play in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

D'Astous (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

D'Astous exited Sunday's Game 1 against Montreal and was unavailable for Game 2 on Tuesday. Although he traveled with the team ahead of Game 3, he remained on the ice following Friday's morning skate, indicating that he'll miss a second consecutive matchup. His next opportunity to suit up will be in Game 4 on Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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