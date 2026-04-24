Charle-Edouard D'Astous Injury: Won't play in Game 3
D'Astous (undisclosed) won't play in Friday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
D'Astous exited Sunday's Game 1 against Montreal and was unavailable for Game 2 on Tuesday. Although he traveled with the team ahead of Game 3, he remained on the ice following Friday's morning skate, indicating that he'll miss a second consecutive matchup. His next opportunity to suit up will be in Game 4 on Sunday, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.
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