Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Eight points in last seven games
D'Astous scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Boston.
D'Astous buried his own rebound from a sharp angle on the left side early in the third period. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) over his past seven games; he was held off the scoresheet just once in that span. D'Astous is a great daily play right now. He's one point from 30 points in his first NHL season.
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