Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Eight points in last seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

D'Astous scored a goal Saturday in a 3-1 win over Boston.

D'Astous buried his own rebound from a sharp angle on the left side early in the third period. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) over his past seven games; he was held off the scoresheet just once in that span. D'Astous is a great daily play right now. He's one point from 30 points in his first NHL season.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charle-Edouard D'Astous See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charle-Edouard D'Astous See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Love-Hate is Real
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
10 days ago