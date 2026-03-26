Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Four assists in last five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

D'Astous had two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Seattle on Thursday.

D'Astous has 24 points, including 20 assists, in 59 games this season. Four of those helpers have come in the last five games. D'Astous has 84 hits, 80 PIM, 65 blocks and 64 shots overall.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
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