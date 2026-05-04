Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Nabs assist Sunday
D'Astous notched a power-play assist and two hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7.
D'Astous missed Games 2-5 in the first round due to an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old went from a relative unknown to a staple in the Lightning's lineup this year, logging 29 points, 80 shots on net, 96 hits, 74 blocked shots and 112 PIM over 70 regular-season outings. D'Astous signed a one-year contract extension in January, so expect him to be in the Opening Night lineup to begin 2026-27.
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