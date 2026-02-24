Charle-Edouard D'Astous headshot

Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Set to be an option against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

D'Astous (lower body) is expected to be an option for Wednesday's home contest against the Maple Leafs, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.

D'Astous missed the Lightning's last five games before the Olympic break due to his injury. The team's blue line is almost at full strength, so it remains to be seen how the coaching staff will handle deploying its defensemen going forward. D'Astous has collected three goals (two game-winners), 17 points, 52 shots, 53 hits, 45 blocks and 57 PIM over 43 appearances in 2025-26.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Tampa Bay Lightning
