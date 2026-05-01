Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Set to play Game 6

D'Astous (undisclosed) is poised to play in Friday's Game 6 matchup with the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

D'Astous will return for the first time since suffering his undisclosed injury in Game 1 on April 19. The blueliner is pointless in his last seven contests while chipping in 10 shots, seven hits and six blocks. During that stretch, the Quebec native also racked up 24 PIM, something he'll need to remove from his game in the playoffs.