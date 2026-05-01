Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Set to play in Game 6

D'Astous (undisclosed) is poised to play in Friday's Game 6 matchup against the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

D'Astous will play for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 1 on April 19. The blueliner hasn't earned a point in his last seven contests while chipping in 10 shots, seven hits and six blocks. During that stretch, the Quebec native also racked up 24 PIM. He'll need to avoid the sin bin in a must-win matchup for the Lightning on Friday.