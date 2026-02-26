Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Supplies pair of helpers in win

D'Astous registered two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

D'Astous picked up both of his helpers in the second period, where he slid the primary pass on Brayden Point's goal before adding a secondary helper on Gage Concalves' tally. With the pair of apples, D'Astous is up to 16 assists, 19 points, 52 shots on goal, 54 hits and 45 blocked shots across 44 games this season. Wednesday's two-point performance was the 27-year-old's second of the calendar year and raised his point total to 10 over his last 17 games. With a role on the team's second power-play unit, the rookie blueliner is becoming a low-end fantasy option to roster in deep leagues due to his solid category coverage.