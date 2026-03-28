Charle-Edouard D'Astous News: Three-game, five-point streak
D'Astous had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.
D'Astous tied the game 2-2 with a shot from above the hash marks that beat James Reimer stick side. The 27-year-old defenseman's point streak stands at three games and five points (one goal, four assists). D'Astous has five goals, 21 assists, 86 hits, 67 blocks and 65 shots in 60 games this season.
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