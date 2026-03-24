Charles-Alexis Legault News: Brought up from minors
Legault was summoned from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Legault has one goal, one assist, 10 shots on net, six blocked shots and nine hits in eight NHL appearances this season. He also has two goals and six points in 16 AHL outings this campaign.
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