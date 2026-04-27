Charles-Alexis Legault headshot

Charles-Alexis Legault News: Recalled by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Legault was recalled from AHL Chicago on Monday.

Legault was sent to the minors in mid-April, but he'll join the Hurricanes ahead of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, it's not yet clear whether he'll remain with the Hurricanes once they resume play.

Charles-Alexis Legault
Carolina Hurricanes
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