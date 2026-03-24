Charles-Alexis Legault headshot

Charles-Alexis Legault News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Legault was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes had a question mark in their lineup Tuesday, but Legault was ultimately not needed to play. The 22-year-old defenseman will be an option whenever Carolina needs another call-up.

Charles-Alexis Legault
Carolina Hurricanes
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