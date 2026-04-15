Charles-Alexis Legault News: Sent down Wednesday
Legault was assigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Legault spent the past week with the Hurricanes and was held without a point with five PIM, four hits and four blocked shots while averaging 16:20 of ice time across four appearances during that time. He'll head back to the minors now that the Hurricanes' regular season has concluded, and he should see some playing time for the Wolves down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles-Alexis Legault See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles-Alexis Legault See More