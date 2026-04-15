Charles-Alexis Legault headshot

Charles-Alexis Legault News: Sent down Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Legault was assigned to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Legault spent the past week with the Hurricanes and was held without a point with five PIM, four hits and four blocked shots while averaging 16:20 of ice time across four appearances during that time. He'll head back to the minors now that the Hurricanes' regular season has concluded, and he should see some playing time for the Wolves down the stretch.

Charles-Alexis Legault
Carolina Hurricanes
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